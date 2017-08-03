TCA17: NBC Picks Up Season 2 of 'Will and Grace'

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif.—NBC has picked up the Will & Grace rebootfor a 13-episode second season, NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt announced Thursday during the network's 2017 TCA summer press tour.



Season one of Will & Grace, which originally aired from 1998 to 2006, premieres on the Peacock network Sept. 28.



NBC announced the show was coming back in January with a 10-episode order. The network has since expanded that order to 12 and then now 16 episodes.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aSzkUxVEdg[/embed]