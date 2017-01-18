‘Will & Grace’ Back for 10 Episodes on NBC

NBC is bringing back Will and Grace for a ten-episode run in 2017-2018. Stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are on board for the reboot, and creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will be showrunners and executive producers. James Burrows, who directed every episode of the show during its initial eight-year run, is on board to direct and executive produce.

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary—all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture—is coming back where it belongs.”

Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment, said talks started with Mutchnick and Kohan in September, after the principals shot an election-related short that aired on YouTube. “Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy,” she said, “and Will and Grace is one of the best.”

Universal Television will produce and distribute the new episodes.

The show debuted in 1998 and concluded in 2006.