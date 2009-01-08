TCA: WeTV Introduces Healthy Programming Alternative

TCA ’09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

WeTV had a tough job Thursday, kicking off the cable portion of the Television Critics Association meeting here by selling writers who normally subsist on energy drinks, cookies and fatty snacks from the mini-bar on a show devoted to healthy eating.

Channel General Manager Kim Martin said she understood the critics often gained weight during the multi-week, twice annual meetings with network talent, so the low-cal lunch (naked salad, grilled chicken, brown rice and veggies, fresh fruit) was designed to help.

"I can tell everyone is excited," she quipped to laughs.

The healthy food was a prelude to a pitch for the channel's latest original, I Want to Save Your Life, featuring diet guru Charles Stuart Platkin. But it didn’t stop writers from wondering if the "ambushes" in the show were more an example of "humiliation TV’ than self-help substance.

