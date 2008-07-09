TCA: WE’s Locator Offers an Emotional Hunt

Beverly Hills -- WE tv will forge deeper into the reality genre with new series The Locator, which is about a man who has “located” more than 40,000 people since 1990, spurred on initially by his mother’s hunt for -- and ultimate rejection by -- her biological mother.

Troy Dunn, who created a business connecting people with those they want to find -- like their birth parents or separated siblings -- participated in the WE tv panel Wednesday at the Television Critics Association summer tour here.

Also at the session were his mother, Katie, and a young woman and the mother he brought together for one episode of the series, which debuts in September.

For more on WE tv, click here.

For the latest news and video from the TCA press tour, click here.