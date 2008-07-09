TCA: Weiner: Mad Men a Success Despite Small Audience

Beverly Hills -- Mad Men creator and executive producer Matthew Weiner told TV critics here Wednesday that he’s thrilled with the show’s success so far on AMC, even though the critically acclaimed drama didn’t draw a large audience its first season.

During a panel at the Television Critics Association summer tour here, Weiner and most of the Mad Men cast were assembled to talk about the second season of the show, which debuts July 27.

Weiner, a veteran of The Sopranos, was asked whether he hopes Mad Men’s critical success, which includes winning a Peabody Award, will translate into more “eyeballs” -- a larger audience -- in its second season. It drew an average of 1 million viewers an episode its first season.

