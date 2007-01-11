TCA: Weather Channel Forecast Includes Two New Miniseries

As it turns 25, The Weather Channel is introducing two new long-form miniseries to supplement its forecast fare.

Epic Conditions, a five-part series debuting March 4, focuses on how the weather affects extreme sports. 100 Biggest Weather Moments, a second five-part series, counts down the top weather-related events with commentary from various celebrities. The network unveiled the shows at its presentation to television critics in Pasadena, Calif., earlier this week.

"Our mission is not simply to protect but also to inspire and inform our viewers as they live their daily lives and pursue their passions," said Wonya Lucas, executiveVP and general manager for The Weather Channel Network

100 Biggest Weather Moments, hosted by Harry Connick Jr., is the channel's "most sweeping long-form effort" ever, says the network's VP of programming strategy/development Kaye Zusmann.

The series are being introduced to coincide with the network's 25-year anniversary. Weather's perennial issue is getting viewers to stick around after they get the forecast information they turn to the channel to see.

"We know our viewers have embraced our existing shows about the drama and stories inherent with severe weather," Zusmann says, "but we feel confident that they will also be enthusiastic aboutour new programs which embrace the positive, powerful side of weather in all its glory."