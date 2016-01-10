TCA: We Believe in 'Crazy Ex', Says CW Chief Pedowitz

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. -- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend dominated the discussion when Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, took the stage Sunday at the TCA witner press tour in Pasadena. The show was given every chance to succeed, as the lone CW debutante in the fall, leading into Jane the Virgin. Yet it has failed to deliver a substantial audience.

Pedowitz admitted the network did not have more positive delayed viewing numbers to spin. He appeared optimistic the show would return, but was not willing to offer a definitive word on its future. “We have great faith in the show,” he said. “We believe in the show.”

He called star/executive producer Rachel Bloom an “unbelieveable hyphenate” and said Crazy Ex simply needed more time for people to find it. “We’re proud of the show and hope it comes out,” added Pedowitz.

In other network news, famed filmmaker Kevin Smith (Clerks) will direct an episode of The Flash in May. iZombie, Pedowitz said, “has a good shot” at season three. Pedowitz singled out the addition of a basset hound on the series. “Basset hounds are underserved in this community,” he quipped.

The network is betting big on Legends of Tomorrow, a time-travel superhero ensemble drama that Pedowitz likened to Guardians of the Galaxy meets Dr. Who. “It is fun, it is big,” he said. “I brought popcorn with me every time I watched it.”

Regarding Supernatural, Pedowitz said there’s a good shot at a season 12. “The show is performing better than it did last year, as well as we could ever hope,” he said. “I’m pretty hopeful we’ll see it again.”

Pedowitz singled out the departed America’s Next top Model for helping launch The CW a decade ago. “It kept the lights on for many, many years,” he said. “It went through 22 cycles. In today’s world, that’s incredible.” The exec added that there are no definitive plans to air a retrospective of the show.

Later this month, network staple Vampire Diaries and spin-off The Originals will make the move to Friday, a night that networks have traditionally had trouble with. Pedowitz addressed the move, saying time shifted viewing played a role in this decision. "CW’s been time shifted way before it was popular to talk about," he said.

Jessika Walsten contributed to this article.