Primetime Ratings: ‘Jane’, 'Crazy Ex’ Premiere Soft

The numbers were not quite what The CW was hoping for in its season premiere of Jane the Virgin, which scored a 0.4 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen overnights, down from the 0.5 it departed to last May. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, the much promoted rookie musical comedy, came out to a surely disappointing 0.3.

NBC won the night on the strength of The Voice and Blindspot. The broadcast nets were up against post-season baseball and NFL on cable.

The CW tallied a 0.4/1 share for the night in 18-49.

NBC won the night with 3.0/9 share, ahead of CBS’ 1.9/6, ABC’s 1.6/5 and Fox’s 1.1/3.

The Voice did a 3.2 in 18-49 for NBC, flat with last week, while Blindspot showed a 2.5—also level with last Monday’s showing.

On CBS, The Big Bang Theory had a 3.8, up a tick from last week’s 3.7, while Life in Pieces posted a 1.9, flat with last Monday. The drama Scorpion stayed flat week over week with a 1.8 while NCIS: Los Angeles scored a 1.1, down 9% from last week.

On ABC, Dancing With the Stars, with some standout moves from Alexa PenaVega, waltzed to a 1.7, flat with a week ago, while Castle in the 10 p.m. slot too was flat with a 1.2.

Over Fox’s way, Gotham posted a flat 1.5, while Minority Report rated a lowly 0.7—also level with the previous week.