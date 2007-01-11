TCA: VH1 Greenlights I Hate My 30s

VH1 has greenlighted new scripted half-hour comedy I Hate My 30s.VH1's picked up eight episodes of the show, which uses the backdrop of a doctor's office to address issues faced by twentysomethings reluctantly entering their 30s.



The show was developed by VH1 and Drama 3/4, a group of comedy show/short film producers. It is slated for spring, 2007. VH1 announced the program along with several others at its presentation to TV critics at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena today.



Separately, the network unveiled the stars of its yet untitled boy band project. The show, set for late Spring, 2007, will include N*Sync's Chris Kirkpatrick, 98 Degrees' Jeff Timmons, LFO's Rich Cronin and Color Me Badd's Bryan Abrams living together and forming a new boy band for a month.



Other projects VH1 has in the works include The Agency, a reality series looking inside the Wilhelmina Modeling Agency, which debuts Feb. 20; Dice Undisputed, a celebreality show with comedian Andrew Dice Clay premiering March 4; The Springer Hustle, a behind-the-scenes reality show about Springer's talk show also debuting March 4; and Acceptable TV, a weekly TV series and a website from Jack Black and user-generated site Channel101.com.



The network is also slated to premiere a Bling'd: Blood, Diamonds and Hip-Hop, a documentary about the diamond trade in Sierra Leone, Feb 22.



