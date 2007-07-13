TCA: VH1 Down With Hip-Hop, Hilton

VH1 is bringing its Hip Hop Honors back in October to honor stars including Snoop Dog and Missy Elliot, and launching a broadband microsite this month designed to find a hip-hop producer to score the awards show.

The special, which has performed well for the music network in its first three installments, will return Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. and will be hosted by Tracy Morgan from New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom. Other honorees include Whodini, and Wild Style’s 25th Anniversary.

Beginning July 23, VH1.com will house a subsite called “The Score,” (no intended tie-in to the landmark Fugees album) which will solicit 60-second beats for the special from hip-hop producers. Viewers will choose the winner from a selection of three and that person will get a credit on the show and mentoring from an industry expert.

Hip Hop Honors, executive produced by Lee Rolontz for VH1 and Jac Benson for Blackjac Entertainment, and other such specials have been key to VH1 in its effort to maintain a focus on music programming while it sees continued ratings gains from the its celebrity-focused reality series.

In that vein, the network confirmed news that snark-fabulous celeb blogger Perez Hilton (real name Mario Lavandeira) dropped on The View today – he will host a series of six hour-long pop culture-focused specials for the network tentatively called What Perez Sayz.