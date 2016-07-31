TCA: TruTV Sets Bobcat Goldthwait Scripted Anthology Series For 2017

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif.—TruTV has ordered an eight-episode series with the working title Bobcat Goldthwait’s Messed Up Stories, a scripted comedy anthology drawing inspiration from a wide range of genres.

Goldthwait, who started as a standup comedian and has acted regularly since the 1980s, has also become a successful director of independent features and TV shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live. Each episode of his new show will tell a stand-alone “twisted morality tale” through a different genre lens, everything from 1970s sci-fi and psychological thriller to romantic comedy and reality.

“There's nothing like it on TV and I think audiences will feel the same way," said Marissa Ronca, executive VP and head of programming for truTV. The series is slated to premiere in 2017.

Related: truTV Renews ‘Impractical Jokers’ for Season Six

TruTV has also ordered a 16-episode second season of competition show Comedy Knockout, 12 more episodes of David Spade-backed prank/sketch hybrid Fameless and 10 more episodes of pop culture countdown show Greatest Ever.

The network was set to join fellow Turner networks TNT, TBS, HLN for panels at TCA summer press tour.