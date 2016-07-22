truTV Renews ‘Impractical Jokers’ for Season Six

truTV has renewed its top-rated series Impractical Jokers for season six, with the show’s stars—known as the Tenderloins—sharing the news at Comic-Con July 21. The next season, debuting in early 2016, will feature 26 episodes.

Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano are the stars.

“The continuing multiplatform success and incredible fan engagement we see around the Impractical Jokers makes this season six order a no-brainer,” said Chris Linn, president of truTV. “Joe, Murr, Q and Sal have consistently raised the bar on the creativity and fun they bring to the show each week, and we’re looking forward to what they can dream up for season six.”

Impractical Jokers, featuring hidden camera hijinks, airs Thursdays at 10 p.m.

The show is produced by NorthSouth Productions, with Charlie DeBevoise, Pete McPartland Jr., Gatto, Murray, Quinn and Vulcano the executive producers.

truTV is part of Turner.