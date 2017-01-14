TCA: TruTV Announces Premiere Dates, Development Slate

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — TruTV made a flurry of announcements Saturday during its TCA winter press tour presentation.

The network set premiere dates for Upscale With Prentice Penny (March 21), Talk Show the Game Show (April 5) and I’m Sorry (June 21).

In addition, truTV also announced the greenlight of two pilots: Smart, Funny and Black and Apocalypse Video.

Smart, Funny and Black comes from Amanda Seales and is described as a “comedic social commentary game show.” The series is produced by Main Event Media and All3Media America.

Produced by Abso Lutely Productions, Apocalypse Video is hosted by Judah Friedlander and looks at found footage from different time periods.