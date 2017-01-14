TCA: TruTV Greenlights Amy Sedaris Series

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — TruTV has greenlit a scripted series from comedy veteran Amy Sedaris, the network announced prior to its Television Critics Association press tour presentation Saturday.

The 10-episode Untitled Amy Sedaris Project will showcase Sedaris’ imaginative character portrayals revolving around a traditional theme, said network officials.

“It only took one meeting for us to want this show out of Amy's head and on our air,” said Marissa Ronca, executive vice president and head of programming for truTV in a statement. “Amy is a creative genius who, throughout her career, has created authentic, original characters and worlds that comedy fans like us have loved. We’re incredibly excited to bring her specific and hilarious brand of comedy to truTV."

