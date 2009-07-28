TCA: Travel Channel Drives Into Reality Competition Program
The Travel Channel will embark on its first reality competition adventure with the launch of Streets of America: The Search For America's Worst Driver.
The channel hopes the series, along with original special Ghost Adventures Live will continue to diversify its programming lineup while increasing viewership, according to Michael Klein, senior vice president of content for the Travel Channel.
