TCA: TLC Offers Hope for Financially Pinched Homeowners

Beverly Hills -- TLC is looking to put a new, more realistic spin on home-themed programming -- to reflect the challenged real estate market and tough economy -- with its new show, Hope for Your Home, officials told TV critics here Thursday.

The new show will be a companion to Holmes on Homes Saturday night, when the network airs property-related programming. Holmes moved to TLC from Discovery Home Channel, which relaunched as Planet Green in June.

