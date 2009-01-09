TCA: Swayze Cancels A&E Appearance After Being Hospitalized

TCA ’09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

In a surprise turn, actor Patrick Swayze, who is fighting pancreatic cancer, cancelled his appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour for A&E Network Friday after checking himself into a hospital for pneumonia.

Swayze had been slated to appear on a panel touting his new drama The Beast, which is slated to premiere on the network Jan. 15. Abbe Raven, president of A&E Television Networks, opened the TCA session by saying Swayze would not be present.

“Patrick has checked himself into the hospital,” she said.

Bob DeBitetto, president and general manager of A&E, also addressed the critics about Swayze’s situation, offering a few more details.

DeBitetto said that Swayze had come down with pneumonia, and the A&E executive noted that “chemotherapy can take a toll on your immune system.” Swayze has been undergoing treatment for his cancer.

DeBitetto said that Swayze also asked him to tell the TV critics that he was “unbelievably proud” of the work he has done on The Beast, and he expressed thanks for the outpouring of support he’s received from the public.

In his message, Swayze also vowed to return to promoting the drama as soon as his health would allow.

The ballroom was packed by writers who'd anticipated interviewing the sick star.

The series' 13 episodes have finished shooting, executives said.

