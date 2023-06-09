TCA Summer Press Tour Canceled

The Television Critics Association’s summer press tour has been canceled due to the writers strike. The strike began May 2.

“Even if the guilds and studios reach agreements in the coming weeks, we've come to the point at which it's no longer feasible to organize the tour, never mind plan for our own travel,” the TCA said.

The TCA press tour happens in July and January, as a couple hundred TV critics and reporters gather in Los Angeles to learn about upcoming shows from the networks, and hear from entertainment executives at some of the networks.

The summer show, starting in July and ending in August, offers glimpses at the series starting in the traditional fall season.

The TCA will nonetheless do its annual TCA Awards this summer. Voting closes July 12 and the winners are announced August 7.

The association’s annual meeting goes on virtually August 5.

The TCA board said it is moving forward with plans for the January press tour.

