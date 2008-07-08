TCA: Style’s Ruby Recounts Obesity Struggle
Beverly Hills, Calif. -- The star of a new Style reality show, a Georgia woman who recently weighed in at 500 pounds, recalled how she was warned she would die if she didn’t lose weight.
Ruby Gettinger, a native of Savannah, Ga., described in detail her lifelong struggle with weight at the Television Critics Association summer tour here during a Tuesday panel on Ruby, which will premiere in the fall on Style.
“Just recently they told me I’m going to die if I don’t lose this weight, no matter what,” she said. “At first I was like, well, I’m always unhappy. Maybe it’s just meant for me to die, because I can’t do this.”
