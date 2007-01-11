TCA: Style Net Greenlights New Show and Renews Two Others

Queer Eye's interior design pro Thom Filicia is hosting a new show for the Style Network.

In the half-hour series Dress My Nest, Filicia will help redo a room in someone's house based on seeing one outfit of their clothing. In the show, which debuts March 28, Filicia and a fashion expert will pair up to assess the subject's clothes and figure out how to translate them into an interior decorating scheme for their room.

Separately, Style has renewed both Split Ends and Style Her Famous for second seasons. Split Ends, an hour-long reality series about hair stylists who swap beauty salons, returns in June. Style Her Famous, a makeover series hosted by Top Model's Jay Manuel returns March 12 at 10:00 p.m.

Style, owned by E! Networks, averaged 88,000 total viewers during prime in fourth quarter, up 16% from last year.