TCA: Still Hope For NBC’s ‘Lipstick Jungle’

Related:

TCA '09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

Left Coast Bias: NBC Could Use 'Lipstick'

NBC Primetime Entertainment President Angela Bromstad said the network had not officially canceled Lipstick Jungle at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Thursday.

She said NBC may look for alternatives for the series, but that it’s part of the conversation for fall.

“We have to wait and see what our pilots are and what the mix of shows are,” she said.

Bromstad added that the network is considering partnerships with other networks or companies, much as NBC did with drama Friday Night Lights and DirecTV.

Rumors of Lipstick’s cancelation swirled late last year, with NBC keeping mum about the show’s future.

Bromstad recently became head of the scripted division, she previously served as president of NBC Universal International Production in London, after the network’s restructuring efforts last December. She said she developed Lipstick while at the studio.

Melissa Grego contributed to this report.