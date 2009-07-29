TCA: Starz Adds 'Fly' To Original Slate
Diving deeper into the original series biz, Starz has given a 10-episode order to a half-hour dark comedy from multihyphenate Eric Schaeffer and Seinfeld alum Jill Franklyn.
Pay cabler also has a number of prospective series in development, including another project from Rob Thomas, creator-exec producer of the Starz comedy Party Down, and a comedy from Matthew McConaughey's production shingle.
The Schaeffer/Franklyn series, tentatively titled Failure to Fly, revolves around a support group for people who tried to commit suicide but are now embracing their second chance at a happy life.
