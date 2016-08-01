TCA: Starz, 50 Cent Developing Superhero-Themed Series

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Starz and actor/producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will develop a superhero vigilante series as part of an extended production deal between the two parties.

Jackson, who serves as executive producer of Starz’s hit series Power, will develop Tomorrow, Today, a drama about a veteran from the south side of Chicago who, after being falsely imprisoned, becomes the personal experiment of a mad prison doctor trying to create the perfect man – and an unstoppable killing machine. The prisoner eventually escapes and uses his newfound powers for good.

Anthony Cipriano (Bates Motel, 12 and Holding) and Dan Kay (I.T.) will executive produce Tomorrow, Today, with Kirkland Morris serving as producer, according to Starz.

Related: TCA: Starz Renews ‘The Girlfriend Experience’

The series extends Jackson’s existing overall deal with Starz another year, into September 2018, to develop new projects for the network with G-Unit Film & Television Inc.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.