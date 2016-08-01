TCA: Starz Renews ‘The Girlfriend Experience’

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif. – Starz has greenlit a second season of its limited drama series The Girlfriend Experience, the network announced Monday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The series, produced by Steven Soderbergh, will feature new characters and plotlines for its 14-episode second season. The first season starred Riley Keough (Magic Mike, Mad Max: Fury Road), as a law student juggling her studies and her secret life as a call girl.

Starz launched all 13 episodes of The Girlfriend Experience at the same time in April on its Starz digital service.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.