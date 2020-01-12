TCA: 'Silence of the Lambs' Sequel 'Clarice' Gets Series Order From CBS

CBS has ordered The Silence of the Lambs sequel series Clarice to series, the network announced Sunday during its TCA winter press tour session.

Clarice comes from executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet and will pick up a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs.

“After more than 20 years of silence, we’re privileged to give voice to one of America’s most enduring heroes – Clarice Starling,” said Kurtzman and Lumet in a statement. “Clarice’s bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always.”

MGM and CBS Television Studios will produce the series in association with Kurtzman's Secret Hideout. Heather Kadin will executive produce for Secret Hideout and Aaron Baiers will serve as co-executive producer.