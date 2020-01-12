TCA: CBS Orders Three 'The Price Is Right' Celebrity Specials

CBS has picked up three celebrity specials of The Price Is Right, the network announced Sunday during its TCA winter press tour session.

The Price Is Right at Night episodes will air in primetime in spring 2020.

In December, the game show aired two holiday primetime specials with actor Seth Rogen and David Boreanaz and the cast of CBS military drama SEAL Team.

Complete Coverage: 2020 TCA Winter Press Tour

The Price Is Right, hosted by Drew Carey, airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The long-running game show is produced by Fremantle with Evelyn Warfel serving as executive producer.