TCA: Showtime Picks Up Fifth Season of ‘Ray Donovan’

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Showtime has renewed Ray Donovan for a fifth season, the network announced Thursday during the TCA summer press tour.

Production is slated to begin on the 12-episode season next year. Season four premiered June 26.

The cabler also revealed premiere dates for the sixth season of Homeland (Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT) and the second season of Billions (Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT).

Seasons seven and eight of Homeland are in the works as well, said Showtime CEO David Nevins.

In casting news, Saturday Night Live alums Jay Pharoah and Taran Killam will play the lead roles for pilots White Famous and Mating, respectively.