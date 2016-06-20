Showtime Offers Free ‘Ray Donovan’ Premiere for Non-Subscribers

Showtime is giving viewers a chance to sample the season four premiere of drama Ray Donovan, ahead of its June 26 premiere. Consumers who do not subscribe to Showtime can watch the TV-14 rated version of the premiere for free on YouTube and SHO.com starting June 20, or download it for free on iTunes.

Subscribers can currently watch the premiere on Showtime On Demand or Showtime Anytime. The episode is also available as part of Showtime’s standalone streaming service available through Amazon, Apple, Google and Roku, as well as through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Sony PlayStation Vue.

Ray Donovan stars Liev Schreiber as “L.A.’s best professional fixer,” says Showtime, “the man called in to make the city’s celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls’ most complicated and combustible situations go away.”

Season four has 12 episodes. This season, Donovan attempts to return to the fold of his family and the church in the wake of his confession

Ray Donovan is executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro, and was created by Ann Biderman.