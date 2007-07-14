TCA: Showtime Greenlights DreamWorks Pilot

Showtime has greenlighted production of a single camera comedy pilot from DreamWorks about a mother with multiple personalities. The United States of Tara will chronicle a wife and mother of two teens whose several alter egos could includea baking-crazed housewife and a biker chick.

Showtime entertainment president Bob Greenblatt, in announcing the show today at a presentation to television critics, described it as a combination of the network’s suburban marijuana dramedy Weeds and the multiple personality-themed Sally Field movie Sybil.

The movie is being written and produced by Diablo Cody (Fox Searchlight’s Juno). Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank are executive producers.

“I have long admired the programming creativity of Bob Greenblatt and Showtime, so I am enormously pleased that we will be doing this show for them,” said DreamWorks’ Steven Spielberg in a statement.

Showtime has big programming plans for late summer – Aug. 13 brings the premiere of Weed’s third season, along with new series Californication. Up Sept. 30 are second seasons of Dexter and Brotherhood.