TCA: Sex and the City 2 a Possibility

Another Sex and the City movie is a possibility, according to HBO president of programming group and West Coast operations Michael Lombardo, who also reiterated that HBO would love to do a Sopranos film one day.

“There is enormous interest by Warner Bros. and New Line to do another Sex and the City,” Lombardo said Thursday. “When that happens, how long away, I can’t say. There is absolutely interest.”

Lombardo added that HBO would love to look at a Sopranos film if series creator David Chase would be amenable.

“Whatever David wants to do,” he said. “If David wants to do it, we’d be delighted to explore it.”

