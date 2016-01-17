TCA: Season 4 of ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Will ‘Push the Envelope’

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — Netflix's Orange Is the New Black season four might just be the best one yet if reactions from the cast are anything to go by.

“Season four will really push the envelope I think to the next level,” said Dascha Polanco Sunday during a TCA winter press tour panel for the Lionsgate TV produced show.

Costars Laverne Cox and Samira Wiley echoed Polanco’s sentiments.

“This job has changed my life and I’m just really, really grateful,” said Cox. “It’s been so incredible...being on this show. I honestly think we get better every season.”

Wiley added later in the panel that she feels really good about this season.

While the panelists didn’t reveal much about the plot, Kohan did say of character Piper, played by Taylor Schilling, that “I think Piper’s definitely on a journey and we work the vicissitudes of likability.”

Season four of Orange Is the New Black premieres June 17.