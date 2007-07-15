TCA: Sci Fi Slates Shows for TV, Web

NBC Universal’s Sci Fi Channel unveiled a robust development slate of projects for its television network and website, including workplace comedies about God and superheroes, and a revival of the television series Farscape for SciFi.com.

For the linear network, Sci Fi is developing two series with filmmaker Francis Stokes – God, Inc., a single-camera comedy about an imagined office of the almighty one, and an hour-long drama about time travel. The TV network also plans The Awesomes, an animated workplace comedy about superheroes.

For TV, Sci Fi is also developing four new alternative series, including Run for Money, a reality competition set at national landmarks, and UFO Hunters, a sort of sequel to the network’s supernatural search series Ghost Hunters; and two miniseries – Going Homer, a six-hour show that imagines Greek gods in modern times, and a future-set show from actor Thomas Jane and graphic novel author Steve Niles.

The 2-3-minute Razor minisodes will run in primetime on Sci Fi for the eight weeks leading up to Razor’s November 24 premiere. They will also run on SciFi.com. Also for the website, Sci Fi plans a 10-part webisode series of Farscape, which ran on the television network from 1999-2004; Sci Fi Tech, a live-action video incarnation of Sci Fi’s blog, produced with NBC News; and Invent This!, a weekly series on eccentric inventions.