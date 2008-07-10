TCA: Sandhogs, Truckers Are Real History

Beverly Hills -- The History Channel once again defended its programming -- shows ranging from a new series on Sandhogs to Ice Road Truckers -- as being on target for the network and its brand.

At the Television Critics Association tour here Wednesday, History senior vice president of development and programming David McKillop was questioned by a writer about a show the network was doing a panel on, Sandhogs, about the the urban miners who work underground to build tunnels beneath New York.

