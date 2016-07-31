TCA: Pop Picks Up Joey McIntyre Comedy

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- Pop has ordered scripted comedy The Joey Mac Project, which features New Kids on the Block singer Joey McIntyre.

The series, which is from Pop’s part owner CBS, follows McIntyre’s character as he tries to transition from boy band to acting. Fellow NKOTB member Donny Wahlberg as well as Jenny McCarthy will also star in the series.

McIntyre, Wahlberg and McCarthy serve as executive producers along with Jenny Daly, Paul Greenberg and Tim Gibbons.

Joey Mac will premiere in 2017.

Pop also announced a Nov. 16 premiere date for Nightcap, a scripted comedy from Lionsgate -- also a part owner of the net -- that takes a look behind the scenes of a late-night show.