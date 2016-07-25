Rosenblatt Named Executive VP of Originals at Pop

Cable network Pop, a joint venture between CBS and Lionsgate, has named Justin Rosenblatt its executive VP of original programming and development. Rosenblatt is senior VP, alternative programming at The CW, and previously held senior programming posts at MTV Networks.

He joins Pop in September, reporting to president Brad Schwartz.

Rosenblatt will succeed Paul Adler, Pop senior VP, original programming and development, who is leaving following a 16-year tenure and the completion of the network’s rebrand, which involved an expansion into more original programming. Adler will be a consulting producer at Pop for select projects.

“Justin is the perfect executive to build upon our network’s rapid growth with bold new original programming that breaks through the clutter and resonates with passionate fans and younger, socially-engaged viewers,” said Schwartz. “His experience from The CW and MTV Networks in both scripted and unscripted programming is exactly what we need for the next phase of our evolution. He will join Pop at an optimal time, taking over the reins from Paul, who has had a remarkable run at the network and has been a great leader and contributor to our successes.”

At The CW, Rosenblatt oversaw all elements of development and current programming.

Prior to joining The CW, Rosenblatt was senior director of series development and programming for MTV2, overseeing Celebrity Death Match, Wildboyz and other series.

“Pop has done an extraordinary job rebranding itself and is well-positioned as one of the fastest growing networks, supported by two industry leading parent companies, CBS and Lionsgate,” said Rosenblatt. “I’m fired up to be part of Pop’s evolution and creating the next generation of brand-defining content for the network.”