TCA: PBS Sets Religious Docs for 2010

PBS Sunday announced three new programs for 2010 that look at religion in America from a variety of faith perspectives.



The Buddha, a two-hour documentary from Emmy-winner David Grubin slated for spring, tells the story of the "Indian sage who famously gained enlightenment," using art, writings and interviews with followers, including the Dalai Lama.

God In America is a six-hour series for fall 2010 that charts religion in America from Columbus to the 2008 presidential election.

The Calling (airdate TBD) is a four-hour series about clergy from a variety of faiths and denominations--Islam, Judaism, Catholicism and Evangelical Christianity.