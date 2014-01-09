TCA: OWN Orders Fourth Tyler Perry Series

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2014

OWN has ordered its fourth series from Tyler Perry, Single Moms Club, which will premiere this fall.

The drama series centers on a group of single women from different walks of life who become bonded following an incident at their children’s school.

OWN signed a development deal with Perry in 2012 to create scripted projects for the network. So far, three of them The Haves & the Haves Nots, Love Thy Neighbor and For Better or Worse have debuted. The Haves & the Have Nots returned for its second season on Tuesday to a network-best 2.8 million viewers.

The network also set premiere dates for three of its upcoming docu-series. Deion's Family Playbook, featuring the hall of fame NFL star Deion Sanders and his family will premiere March 1. The following week, Lindsay, which follows Lindsay Lohan's return to public life following rehab, will bow March 9. Love in the City will premiere April 12; the show follows four friends who live in New York City.

(Photo of Tyler Perry by PictureGroup)