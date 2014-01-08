'The Haves & The Have Nots' Returns to Record 2.8M Viewers

Tyler Perry's The Haves & The Have Nots returned Tuesday to a series-best 2.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

The season two premiere also became the best-performing season premiere in OWN history across all key demos.

The episode was 57% higher than the show's premiere last May (1.77 million) and slightly above the 2.6 million that tuned into the first season finale. Among women 25-54, the premiere rose 59% to 1.1 million viewers, the second-best telecast in OWN history in that demo.