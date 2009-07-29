TCA: 'Occupation' to Hit BBC America

TCA: Complete coverage of the Summer Press Tour

Fresh off the success of "Torchwood: Children of Earth," BBC America announced it will air fellow miniseries "Occupation" in October. Cabler will also bow comedy "The InBetweeners" from Damon Beelsey ("Flight of the Conchords") and Iain Morris ("Peep Show") in the fall.

Last week's airing of the five-part "Torchwood" boosted BBC America to its highest weekly ratings in its history, according to BBC Worldwide America prexy Garth Ancier, who also noted that ad revenues for the network in its most recent fiscal year showed a 31% increase.

Jon Weisman writes for B&C's sister publication Variety.