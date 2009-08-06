TCA: Nigel Lythgoe Says Paula Abdul May Yet Return to 'Idol'

TCA: Complete Coverage of the TV Critics Press Tour

Nigel Lythgoe is not convinced Paula Abdul won't return to American Idol and would love to have her appear as a guest judge on So You Think You Can Dance?, he said during Fox's presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour Aug. 6.

"I still don't know that she's gonna leave Idol," said the Idol and Dance executive producer. "Until Idol goes on the air, there are always opportunities for renegotiations."

Lythgoe revealed that he spoke with Abdul Wednesday and she agreed to meet him in Las Vegas for season six auditions of Dance to discuss opportunities.

"I don't know anybody that has had her experience as a performer, dancer, choreographer," he said. "I've been trying to get her since Season 1. So we'd certainly grab her."

Whether or not Abdul returns to Idol, Lythgoe believes it won't hurt the show.

"Idol is far bigger than any individual," he said. "The format is what is successful, and I believe it is the young talent that goes on there, along with Simon Fuller's concept of the country getting behind and making the next star."