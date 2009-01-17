TCA: New NBC Execs Unveil Plans for Spring

In their first appearance in front of TV critics since being charged with reviving NBC's primetime schedule in a reorganization at NBC Universal's TV units, Angela Bromstad and Paul Telegdy unveiled a handful of plans to get new shows on the air this spring, in time for a crack at a spot on the fall schedule.

Bromstad, president of primetime entertainment, announced March premiere dates for new drama Kings and new cooking competition series The Chopping Block. Premiering in April: Southland, a new drama from ER creator John Wells, and an untitled Daniels/Schur/Poehler series starring Amy Poehler.

Bromstad and Telegdy, executive VP of alternative programming, say they will work together to establish a balance among scripted and reality shows.

