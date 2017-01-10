TCA: ‘Never Say No’ About More ‘Twin Peaks,’ Says Lynch

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. -- David Lynch made a surprise appearance at Showtime’s TCA press day, speaking about his remake of Twin Peaks, which comes out May 21. True to character, Lynch did not elaborate much, but did shed a hint of light about the considerable anticipation awaiting the series.

“This word 'expect' is a magical word,” he said. “People expect things and their expectations are met, hopefully, when they see the thing.”

Lynch and Mark Frost are behind the project. Lynch said it was Frost who catalyzed the reboot. David Nevins, Showtime Networks president and CEO, described Twin Peaks as “the pure heroin” version of the iconoclastic director. There will be 18 episodes total.

Lynch said he loved working with the Showtime principals, including Gary Levine, president of programming. “We have a great working relationship. We’re very, very happy being at Showtime.”

Lynch seemed to take delight in terse answers that kept his interlocutors guessing. His cast members sung the cryptic director’s praises. Said Laura Dern, “Every day is magical, hilarious. You’re seeing something you’ve never seen before. It’s the most freeing, wild, wonderful family ride you could ask for in your life.”

Asked if he was too involved in the project to get a feel for the considerable hype around it, Lynch conceded he was.

“I’m too in the middle,” he said, “and I don’t go out much.”

The show premiered on ABC in 1990 and ran for two seasons. Lynch said he was not hampered by the standards and practices of the broadcast world back then.

Lynch suggested that the 18 episodes on Showtime would wrap up the story for good, yet he did not completely slam the door on the future of Twin Peaks. “Before I said I wasn’t revisiting it and I did,” he said. “You never say no. But right now there are no plans.”