TCA: Showtime Gives 'Twin Peaks' May 21 Premiere

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. -- Showtime's highly anticipated Twin Peaks reboot will debut on May 21 with a two-hour episode, announced David Nevins, president and CEO of Showtime Networks.

Nevins, who spoke at the network's TCA winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif., also announced the season four of drama The Affair and an April 19 premiere date for John Ridley’s limited series Guerrilla.

Showtime describes Guerrilla as “a love story set against the backdrop of one of the most politically explosive times in U.K. history,” focused on a radical underground cell in 1970s London.

Ridley’s work includes 12 Years a Slave and American Crime. Idris Elba co-stars and produces. Other cast members include Freida Pinto and Babou Ceesay.

Guerrilla will have six episodes. Along with Ridley and Elba, the executive producers are Michael J. McDonald for Stearns Castle, Patrick Spence and Katie Swinden for Fifty Fathoms and Tracy Underwood for ABC Signature.

Nevins also said that Showtime’s drama about standup comedy in the ‘70s, I’m Dying Up Here, debuts Sunday, June 4. The show is created and executive produced by Dave Flebotte, and executive produced by Michael Aguilar and Jim Carrey, along with Christina Wayne for Endemol Shine Studios and Assembly Entertainment.

The cast includes Melissa Leo, Ari Graynor and Michael Angarano.