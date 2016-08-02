TCA: NBC Slots Tony Bennett Birthday Bash

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

NBC will air the two-hour special Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The program will feature the likes of Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, Elton John and Stevie Wonder, as well as a performance by Bennett.

“Since we celebrated Tony’s 80th birthday on NBC, it only seemed fitting that we should also stop and pay tribute to his 90th, a true milestone for the greatest living vocalist of popular music,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment. “Happy birthday, Tony, your achievements are epic and your voice has been the soundtrack of four generations. We and the entire music business are in awe.”

Born in Queens, Bennett is a 19-time Grammy Award winner whose discography includes 57 studio albums, 11 live albums, 31 compilation albums and 81 singles.

“I turn 90 tomorrow and feel like I’m just getting started and look forward to each day,” Bennett said. “I have loved performing for the public and sharing the music I love with the world. It’s a thrill to have NBC air a special in honor of my birthday and to have so many wonderful artists that I have worked with and admire participate.”

Also appearing on the special will be Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi, Kevin Spacey, John Travolta, Bruce Willis and Homer Simpson.

TB TV, LLC will produce the event. Danny Bennett will be executive producer and Jerry Foley will direct with production.