TCA: NBC Picks Up Two More Seasons of ‘This Is Us’

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif.—NBC has ordered two more seasons of critical darling This Is Us, announced Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment, Wednesday during the network’s TCA winter press tour session.

The pick-up is for a minimum of 36 episodes, 18 episodes per season.

“The show means everything to us,” said Salke, adding that the news had been revealed to the cast and producers minutes before the TCA panel for the show.

According to NBC, This Is Us originals are averaging a 4.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.6 million viewers so far this season based on Nielsen live plus seven day data.

This Is Us comes from 20th Century Fox Television.