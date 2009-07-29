TCA: Nat Geo Readies For 'Expedition Week'

TCA: Complete Coverage Of The Summer Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif -- Tribal headshrinkers, killer sharks, and a potentially habitable Mars are some of the subjects National Geographic will explore as part of its second annual "Expedition Week" set for November.

But it was a bunch of big, tough looking, animal rescuers that captured the attention of TV critics at Nat Geo's Television Critics Association presentation here Tuesday.

The burly men with colorful nicknames like Big Ant, Johnny O and Joe Panz are part of a new series, Rescue Ink Unleashed,debuting Sept. 25.

