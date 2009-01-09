TCA: MTV's DiSanto Touts Two New Programs

TCA ’09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

Tony DiSanto, MTV executive vice president of series development and programming, promised critics "an unprecedented set of series launches" during 2009, but the network decided to promote two to TV critics here: T.I.'s Road to Redemption: 45 Days to Go and How's Your News?

The former follows Atlanta rapper T.I. Michael Hirschorn making music and completing 1,000 hours of community service before he goes to prison for a felony conviction related to an attempt to buy machine-guns and silencers. Asked why he'd been trying to buy the weapons, Hirschorn said he'd made "terrible choices" and attributed his actions to "a lack of thought."

T.I.'s Road to Redemption will premiere Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. with subsequent episodes at 9:30 p.m. Production is ongoing and will include the day in March when Hirschorn, who faced up to 30 years in prison, learns how much time he'll spend in jail.

