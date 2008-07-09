TCA: MTVN Churns Out Fresh Batch of Reality Fare

Beverly Hills -- The reality genre continues to expand on MTV Networks, with shows ranging from a new competition show for fashion stylists and a peek at the home life of comic Margaret Cho to a look into the daily life of former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman and his family.

The Family Foreman is the latest original series on TV Land, which also green-lit a second season of its model competition for mature women, She's Got the Look, as well as High School Reunion.

