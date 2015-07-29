TCA: MTV Renews ‘Scream’ for Season Two

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- MTV has picked up Scream for season two, the network announced during parent company Viacom’s portion of the TCA press tour Wednesday.

Scream, based on the Wes Craven horror franchise of the same name, premiered on the cabler on June 30 and has aired five episodes.

The series has had more than 21 million viewers of its first season so far, according to the network.

The renewal comes a week after MTV saw major executive changes with the exit for Susanne Daniels as president of programming and the promotion of Mina Lefevre to executive VP and head of scripted development.