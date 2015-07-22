MTV’s Susanne Daniels to Head Up Originals at YouTube

Former MTV executive Susanne Daniels is heading to YouTube to run originals.

MTV announced earlier on Wednesday that Daniels would be leaving her post as president of programming, a position she has held for nearly three years. At YouTube, Daniels will serve as VP, YouTube Originals, supervising the development pipeline and production of original content for the video-sharing website. She will report to Robert Kyncl, YouTube's head of content and business operations.

“Susanne is an executive whose incredible instincts have led her to consistently generate pop culture hits that audiences relate to and root for,” Kyncl said. “Susanne’s deep expertise in programming will be invaluable to us and our top creators and help them foster even more ambitious projects for YouTube.”

YouTube’s head of originals Alex Carloss and his team will report into Daniels.